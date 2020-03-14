Main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has implored on the President Emmerson Mnangagwa-led Harare adminstration to re-dollarise the Zimbabwean economy and ensure that civil servants are paid their salaries in United States dollars.



His sentiments come amid the plunging of the local currency which has been rendered virtually impotent in the wake of runaway exchange rates on the thriving parallel market. The majority of the civil service has declared incapacitation and since Mnangagwa’s controversial electoral triumph in 2018, labour protests have characterised his two-year reign.

Fusing English and the two main vernacular Shona and Ndebele languages, Chamisa said the Government must pay decent wages to workers and ‘give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar’.

“Pay workers a decent wage in (United States dollars)! That is our key fight for livelihoods and dignity. Bhadharai vashandi mari inotenga. Bhadalani izisebenzi ngemali ethengayo. Bapheni inhlawulo zabo ezifaneleyo! Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar”, wrote Chamisa on Twitter, signing off with the hashtag #bringbackthe$US.

Following a salary increment effected last month, Government workers now earn a minimum wage of about ZW$3 000 which continues to be eroded by galloping inflationary pressures bedevilling Harare.

Zwnews