Hungry Zimbabwean arrested for demanding food from strangers

By Samson Muchirahondo

“Surely a hungry man can do anything” this statement can be related to a Kadoma man who was recently dragged before the courts after he entered a stranger’s house and demanded food.

Pardon Ndawani (22) of Number (27) Vengai Street Rimuka appeared before Kadoma Resident Magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba for contravening Section 131 (Unlawful entry) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9;23).

Prosecuting, Herbert Ngezimani told the court that, on August 1 2018 at 14:00 hrs, Pardon Ndawani arrived at Tamali Mahati’s residence and took advantage of the fact that the front door was open, entered into the house through the opened door without the complaint’s permission.

After gaining entry Ndawani began to demand food from Mrs Mahati who instructed him to leave but Ndawani tenaciously insisted that he was hungry and he only wanted food.

Mrs Mahati later called the police leading to the instant arrest of Ndawani.

Magistrate Gwazemba remanded Ndawani in custody pending confirmation of his mental status