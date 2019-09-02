Mnangagwa would soon go: Chamisa

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday warned that President Emmerson Mnangagwa would soon go the same way as some of the world’s worst dictators, who were elbowed out of power over gross human rights violations.

Addressing a campaign rally for the late party leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s son, Vincent, who is the party’s parliamentary candidate for Glen View South in Harare, Chamisa said the MDC would soon unveil a new strategy to force Mnangagwa out of office.

He, however, could not disclose the strategy, saying party activists would soon get the signal.

He equated Mnangagwa’s use of brute force to silence dissent and crush opposition activities to the regimes of Uganda’s Idi Amini, Yugoslavia’s Slobodan Milosevic and Sudan’s Omar Al-Bashir before they were elbowed out of power through public anger.

But government dismissed Chamisa’s warnings as child talk, saying the Zanu PF leader would see through his five-year mandate and remain eligible for re-election in 2023.

“It is worrying that people are being followed to their houses and their rights violated by the people who are supposed to protect them,” Chamisa said.