Magaya opens up on rape allegations

Following a series of sexual harassment allegations levelled against PHD church leader Prophet Walter Magaya, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission on the 23rd of this month instituted investigations into the allegations.

Quizzed over the alleged sexual harassment, Magaya dismissed the claims arguing the allegations were perpetrated by extortionists.

“Let me tell you the truth, if there was something I would have gone publicly and apologised but the fact that there is nothing to the claims that’s why I have kept quiet and allowed the authorities to do their work. I’m only crying because they are not seeing the motive behind the things I have been accused of, most of the things were motivated by the issue of money more than anything else. I think the authorities will extract the truth, since the word gender refer to both men and women, I anticipate my right as a citizen of Zimbabwe will be protected,” Magaya said.

Magaya refuted claims that he was bribing the ZGC to stop investigations into the matter.