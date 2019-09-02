Government announces reduced fuel prices

Government has announced new prices for Petrol and Diesel effective 2 September 2019.

The new prices are an effective slight reduction from the current prices which were effected on 26 August 2019.

The new diesel price is ZWL $10.25 down from $10.32.

The new petrol price is $9.86 down from $10.01.

In the announcement, ZERA said the new prices are due to “FOB price movements and the revised duty regime (SI 161 of 2019)”. This is the same reason cited for the several changes in price in the past months.

This is the first reduction since January 13, 2019.