MDC President Nelson Chamisa consoled First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa after she paid her respects in Strathaven following the death of Vimbayi Tsvangirai Java.

Vimbai Tsvangirai Java passed away on the 10th of June after succumbing to the injuries she suffered after an army vehicle rammed into her car along Gweru Harare highway few weeks ago.

She will be buried at Glen Forest cemetery today.