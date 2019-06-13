Queen B pays $US250K for ED scarf, Parly fuel scam exposed…PICTURES

Last night, Sakunda Boss Kuda Tagwirei won the auction for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s scarf after bidding a whopping US $250 000 for the president’s signature article of dressing.

The Auction was organised by ZIFA to raise funds for Zimbabwe Warriors who are in Egypt for AFCON 2019.

Meanwhile, in a potentially scandalous development, it has been revealed that the Parliament of Zimbabwe is being charged by Queen B’s company $10.50 per litre for the fuel that it supplies to Members of Parliament. This is double the retail price and could be part of a scheme to loot money from the fiscus.. see below: