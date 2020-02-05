Under-fire Zanu PF youth League boss, Lewis Matutu reportedly stormed out of a Zanu PF Politburo meeting Wednesday after President Emmerson Mnangagwa apparently warned him against exhibiting ‘misguided and misdirected’ activism aimed at threatening unity, cohesion and singleness of purpose in the party.

Matutu and the party’s Youth League Commisar Godfrey Tsenengamu caught the eye of a storm after they recently named and shamed the politically-influential fuel mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei, and three others in corruption. But, in puzzlingly dramatic fashion, the Youth League dissociated itself from their sentiments in apparent reflection of sickening divisions threatening to tear the ruling party apart.

“The fight to end corruption must gain momentum”, Mnangagwa reportedly told the Politburo.

“In doing so, however, the party’s wings and members across the board must exercise discipline. We must all guard against misguided and misdirected activism which threaten the party’s unity, cohesion and singleness of purpose”, he said.

But following his boss’ warnings, Matutu reportedly stormed out of the meeting, in apparent defiance of the party leader’s caution.

More to follow……

Zwnews