Former Miss Zimbabwe model and Vice President Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry Chiwenga-Mubaiwa will remain in custody until Friday when her bail application will be heard before High Court judge, Justice Erica Ndewere.

The High Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing to Friday to allow the State to make its own submissions and the judge to also go through the submissions.

Said Justice Ndewere:

“The matter was not on the roll and the appellant (Mubaiwa) submitted over 133 pages that I must read through. There is a danger in rushing things, therefore, I am postponing the matter to February 7.”

Marry was thrown behind bars on Saturday following accusations that she assaulted Delight Munyoro, a house maid who stays with General Chiwenga.