A daring security guard accused of having stolen a total of 53 solar panels at Lupane State University, where he was employed, has reportedly fled to South Africa.

The fugitive guard, Khumbulani Sibanda, whose age was not given, is reported to have stolen the solar panels a week after he resigned from the tertiary educational institution. Twenty-three of the panels have since been discovered at his residence.

Police are still investigating about the whereabouts of the missing 30 solar panels.

More details to follow…….

State Media