Main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has lambasted Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling Zanu PF for targeting him after he was this week involved in an accident that nearly claimed his life.

In an apparent reference to the 78-year old strongman, Chamisa said the ruling Zanu PF leader wants him ”killed and dead”.

“THEY NEARLY TOOK ME OUT,” Chamisa said in a Thursday afternoon tweet.

“He wants me killed and dead. They want blood and more blood. They missed by seconds because Our #Godisinit. Violence & assassinations won’t solve complex national challenges.I’m Nyanga today meeting the community. Change must happen. The citizens are clear!”

In power since Zimbabwe’s attainment of independence from the repressive British colonialists in 1980, Zanu PF has the infamy of ‘dealing’ with dissenting anti-government personalities through killing them in road accidents.

Zwnews