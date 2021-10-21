One person died on the spot, while three others were seriously injured when a vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a Rimbi bus along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway this afternoon, police authorities have said.
”The Police reports that on 20/10/21 at 0950 hrs, one person died and four others were seriously injured in a road traffic accident when the Volvo 540 motor vehicle they were travelling in had a head on collision with a Rimbi bus which was travelling in the opposite direction towards Harare,” said the Zimbabwe Republic Police in a tweet.
”The RTA occured at the 40 km peg along the Hre-Nyamapanda Rd. The body of the deceased, identified as Tatenda Karikozhanda (45) of Newstands, Murewa, was referred to Murewa District Hospital for post-mortem whilst the injured were also referred to the same hospital. Drivers are always advised to exercise extreme caution on the road, avoid speeding and overtaking when it is not safe to do so. #notoRTA.”
Zwnews