One person died on the spot, while three others were seriously injured when a vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a Rimbi bus along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway this afternoon, police authorities have said.

”The Police reports that on 20/10/21 at 0950 hrs, one person died and four others were seriously injured in a road traffic accident when the Volvo 540 motor vehicle they were travelling in had a head on collision with a Rimbi bus which was travelling in the opposite direction towards Harare,” said the Zimbabwe Republic Police in a tweet.