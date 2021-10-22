ZANU-PF Politburo member Paul Mangwana recently walked out of an anti sanctions debate, as country counts down to the Anti Sanctions Day.

The SADC region is joins Zimbabwe mark the day on the 25th of October.

Mangwana complained that he was the only one on the panel supporting the removal of sanctions.

The discussion on sanctions was moderated by South African based Prof Brian Raftopoulos.

Meanwhile, “Malawi has reaffirmed its position in supporting the call for the removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West, four days before the SADC region marks the Anti-Sanctions Day.

Apparently, critics have chided the region and the Zimbabwean authorities for sidestepping reforms which would see sanctions against Zimbabwe being lifted.

The West is demanding critical reforms as conditions for lifting sanctions, but the government is not willing to make reforms.

Zwnews