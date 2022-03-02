Zimbabwe has opted for neutrality when item 5 regarding Russian, Ukrain war came up for discussion during the just ended UN General Assembly on a motion condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Below is how countries voted:

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky praised those who voted in favor of the item.

“I praise the approval by the #UN GA with an unprecedented majority of votes of the resolution with a strong demand to Russia to immediately stop the treacherous attack on Ukraine I’m grateful to everyone & every state that voted in favor. You have chosen the right side of history,” he said.

