The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Chirundu have arrested a male juvenile (16) for theft of a Toyota Chaser vehicle ACS 2416 at New Stands, Chirundu.

The suspect was nabbed at a roadblock after trying to evade a roadblock with the stolen vehicle at 343km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road.

In another case, police in Chegutu arrested Tinashe Dhlamini (27) and Webster Musiniwa (29) for theft of NRZ signalling copper cables at Sable Bush Park Farm, on 28/02/22.

Police recovered 15 metres of core signal copper cable weighing about 20 kilograms, two shovels, picks and a mattock used by the suspects.

A manhunt for three other accomplices has been launched.

