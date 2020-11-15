Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa has implored President Emmerson Mnangagwa to move away from ‘prepared speeches’ and familiarise himself with what is happening on the ground.

Mliswa says whilst he appreciates that Mnangagwa, in Mashonaland East said his government was engaging the teachers, the truth of the matter is that nothing is really happening on the ground to address the matter.

“They’ve no food, can’t get to work etc so really what do we do about it?

“That’s the reality,” says Mliswa posting on his microblog Twitter account.

He also questions the idea behind the prioritisation of compensating the white farmers at the time when the former liberation fighters’ concerns are yet to be attended to.

“War veterans’ welfare remains unaddressed and yet we have prioritised compensating the white farmers.

“Health and the education sectors are still lagging whilst civil servants’ remuneration is a far cry from what it should be & yet they are Government’s engine room,” he adds.

Mliswa also says as the country draw closer to the 17th November, it’s a time where Zimbabweans should reflect.

“It’s a time for leadership to introspect and ask themselves if this is the Zimbabwe that was expected?

“Is this the social agreement as pledged and if not what needs to be done to attain it?”

The 17th of November has become a ‘marked’ day in Zimbabwe’s history, as it was the day on which the coup against the late former President Robert Mugabe went in full throttle, with hopes and promises of a better Zimbabwe.

On 19 November, ZANU-PF removed Mugabe as party leader, replacing him with Mnangagwa, and issued a deadline of 20 November for Mugabe to resign the presidency or face impeachment.

Mugabe did not resign, so on 21 November a joint session of Parliament met for his impeachment. After the session convened, Mugabe sent a letter to Zimbabwe’s Parliament resigning the presidency.

When Mnangagwa was sworn in, he promised to turn around the fortunes of the country. However, years down the line, things have even gone worse, according to critics.

