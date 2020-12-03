President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the government and the private sector in Zimbabwe should work together for the development of the country.

Speaking when he toured PPC plant in Msasa industrial, area, Harare this afternoon, Mnangagwa, who was being accompanied on the tour by VP Kembo Mohadi and several Cabinet Ministers, said his government is committed to promote infrastructure development.

He said the recently launched National Development Strategy 1 prioritizes infrastructure development which provides opportunities for companies such as PPC Cement.

He commended the company’s environmentally friendly production processes.

Mnangagwa challenged the company to adopt latest production methods to improve quality and competitiveness, and urged it to engage institutions of higher learning in the development of new products.

He thanked the company for investing in the country and said the government would work to ensure the operating environment remains conducive.

Speaking earlier, PPC managing director Kelibone Masiyane said the company is committed to the Zimbabwean market since it started production 107 years ago.

Masiyane said the company welcomes the government efforts to create an enabling environment, adding that the company is playing a big role in the country’s infrastructure development especially road construction and rehabilitation.

