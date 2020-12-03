The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Chitungwiza has arrested Chitungwiza Town Councilors, management and journalist who were attending a full council meeting this afternoon.

Information reaching Zwnews.com is that those arrested are currently being detained at St Mary’s Police Station.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be established as to why the arrest has been made.

Apparently, security officers in plain clothes recently swooped on Harare Town House and rounded up 21 councillors and three journalists attending a full council meeting.

It was reported that they were in search for the deputy Mayor Luckson Mukunguma who fled through the back door.

Some council heads of departments present at the event were also caught up in the dragnet.

They were all bundled in the back of four police trucks before being taken to Harare Central Police Station.

-Zwnews

no