A petition for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to realize that the arrest and detention of opposition legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole have become too visible to ignore worldwide was delivered at State House this afternoon.

It was signed by 116 global citizens.

The petition reminds President Mnangagwa of how bail has been repeatedly denied to the MPs & the Nyatsime 14 in the magistrates and High Courts yet those politically exposed are getting bail.

It also mentions how only opposition supporters were arrested in Nyatsime not ZANU-PF.

As Zimbabwe heads for polls set for next year, critics have predicted bloody elections citing persecution of opposition parties members.

It is believed that most of those arrested and detained on allegations of violence are members of opposition parties and non from the ruling party.

