Mnangagwa To Declare State Of Emergency, Chamisa favourite to win elections

COLOGNE/VANCOUVER/HARARE/CAPE TOWN– In a bid and pretext to curb terrorist activities, political violence and civil disorder ahead of this July’s historic presidential and parliamentary elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, working together with the country’s military and security complex is reportedly going to place Harare under a state of emergency soon, Spotlight Zimabwe, has been told.

A state of emergency is a situation in which a government is empowered to perform actions that it would normally not be permitted. A government can declare such state during a disaster, civil unrest, or armed conflict. State of emergencies, are also a situation of national danger or disaster in which government suspends normal constitutional procedures in order to regain control.

The soft war-like political operation is aimed at among other things, containing poll saboteurs, protecting presidential candidates and international election observers already in the country until results are out, and preventing general lawlessness before the new president is officially announced,high ranking army sources have revealed.

According to intelligence they have provided at hand, Mnangagwa’s inner circle had wanted the state of emergency declared last month, soon after the bomb explosion that rocked a Zanu PF rally at White City stadium in Bulawayo, which resulted in the deaths of two security aides and injuring scores of other people, including members of the presidium and cabinet minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who was airlifted to South Africa for reconstruction surgery after her breast was ripped off.