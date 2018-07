Former first lady Grace Mugabe’s unbridled ambition to build a vast business empire in the scenic Mazowe area of Mashonaland Central province has suffered a major setback after the government repossessed the iconic Mazowe Dam she had grabbed in 2017.

Prior to the grabbing, Mazoe Citrus, which runs a thriving horticultural plantation in the area, had a 60% stake in the dam, while government held the remaining 40%.

The dam was built in 1918 to irrigate the citrus plantation and other crops.

