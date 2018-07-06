Hubby watches as 3 men take turns to rape wife

Three unknown assailants attacked, forced-marched a man to his home and took turns to rape his wife without protection before robbing him of $150 in Esigodini, police have confirmed.

The 45-year-old man (name withheld) of Low Density Suburb was attacked while on his way from work at around 8PM on Wednesday.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident.

He said the suspects were still at large.

“I can confirm we received a report of a case of rape and robbery. The three unidentified assailants were armed with stones, axe handles and knives.

“They attacked a 45-year-old man, assaulted him as they pursued him to his house where upon arrival the trio forced him to open the doors at knife-point.

“They manhandled him as they woke up his wife (42) and took turns to rape her before demanding cash. They got away with $150 that was stashed in the couple’s suitcases,” he said.

Insp Ndebele appealed to members of the public that may have any information concerning the suspects to contact their nearest police station. zimpapers