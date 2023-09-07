0 0

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Observer Mission chaired by Dr. Nevers Mumba has produced a final report on just ended elections in Zimbabwe.

The final report takes into account post-election events in the country.

The report was presented to Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema for his perusal before handing it over to the next stage.

Apparently, this next stage will see it being presented to a council of ministers composed of SADC Foreign Affairs Ministers, who will convene in the first quarter of 2024.

The council will then forward the report to the SADC Troika, chaired by President Hichilema of Zambia, with the other two members being the presidents of Namibia and Tanzania.

The Troika will subsequently submit the report to the SADC summit, where it will be discussed, endorsed, amended, or rejected.

The summit, chaired by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, will take place in the third quarter of 2024 in Zimbabwe.

Zwnews