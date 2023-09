0 0

The government through the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority -ZERA- has announced a significant fuel price increase, with the pump price of diesel rising to US$1.76 per litre, up from US$1.65.

According to the announcement, the new prices is with effect from 7 September.

Petrol now costs US$1.65, up from US$1.61.

However, operators are allowed to sell below prescribed prices depending on trade advantages.

Zwnews