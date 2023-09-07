0 0

Zimbabweans expressed shock as they observed members of parliament assembling at the new parliament building today for their swearing-in ceremony. One notable individual who drew widespread attention was Dr. Thokozani Khupe, whose fragile demeanor immediately raised questions about her health.

The prominent opposition leader appeared startlingly emaciated and feeble, igniting concerns that her rumored battle with cancer may have resurfaced.

Despite her evident challenges, Khupe is poised to assume her position as a proportional representation Member of Parliament for Bulawayo, prompting a nationwide dialogue about her state of health.