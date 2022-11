Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in the second city of Bulawayo where he is expected to officiate at the graduation ceremony of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

Mnangagwa will cap a total number of 3 087 graduands who include 1 410 females and 1 677 males.

The Zanu PF leader and First Secretary is also the Chancellor of all state universities in the country.

