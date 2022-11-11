The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has challenged Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information not to behave like a ZANU PF cadre.

ARTUZ says there is a need to fight for the depoliticisation of the Civil Service adding that everyone who earns from the public purse should act in a non partisan way.

“Lets call all partisan Civil servants to order. Remind them that you are their bosses. Remind them of Section 200 of the Constitution.

“Anyone who is on government payroll including @nickmangwana should act in a non partisan manner.

“These Civil Servants are going to run your elections, imagine Teachers4ED running your elections? Politicisation of Civil Service is a threat to Service delivery & to democracy,” says ARTUZ.

