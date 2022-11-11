A 43-year old man from Gwanda died after he had reportedly proposed love to the wife of a man who later killed him.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the deceased Langton Moyo died whilst admitted at a local hospital after Isheunesu Manhingu (45) struck him with a half brick on the head after the former had reportedly proposed love to the latter’s wife.

“On 09/11/22, Police in Gwanda arrested Isheunesu Manhingu (45) in connection with as case of murder in which the victim, Langton Moyo (43) died on 09/11/22, whilst admitted at a local hospital after he was struck with a half brick on the head on 08/11/22 at Monef suburb,” said the ZRP on Twitter. “The victim had proposed love to the suspect’s wife. #notocrime,” the police added.

In another case which occured Wednesday this week, police in Saruwe arrested Prosper Rocque Samanyanga (38) and Hardlife Chitsuro (32) for a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft, which occurred at Frenchoeck Farm on Friday last week.

“The suspects broke into a complainant’s storeroom and stole an ATA motorcycle. Police have since recovered the cycle, which had been sold in Darwendale. #notocrime,” said the ZRP.

Zwnews