President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has begun his yearly leave after an eventful year and busy schedule that saw him heavily involved in national programs aimed at growing the economy and improving people’s lives, reports Newsreport.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga will serve as Acting President until the conclusion of the President’s vacation, which is planned to last until the end of January.

“His Excellency the President has begun his leave, which will last till the end of January,” stated the Presidential spokesman and Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, George Charamba.

“The President takes leave of duty after an eventful year in which he led from the front in the implementation of several Government programmes meant to improve people’s lives.

“On the economic front, the President commissioned several projects which are expected to drive and anchor the attainment of an upper middle income economy by 2030.

“In mining, the President presided over the opening of several mines as well as commissioning expansion projects for some existing mines.

“In agriculture, he continued his push for climate proofed agriculture, mechanisation of farmers as well as championing rural industrialisation,” he said.

Charamba added that the government continued to push for the improvement of the tourism the sector in its quest to achieve a US$5 billion economy.

“In the health sector, government continued improvement of health services in the country’s quest to achieve universal health coverage.

“These programmes are a key facet of envisaged rapid economic growth to an upper middle-income economy by 2030,” he said.