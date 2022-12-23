President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has expressed displeasure with the country’s power utility, the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) for interrupting his speech.

This was after Mnangagwa was left with egg on his face after an abrupt power outage interrupted his speech during the ground-breaking ceremony of the Cyber City in Mt Hampden recently.

Mnangagwa said the guys at the power utility should know when to do their load shedding instead of humiliating him in front of guests.

“This is very humiliating. The guys at Zesa do not know the time to do their power cuts.

“They cannot have their load shedding when we have guests like this,” Mnangagwa said.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is facing a serious power crisis due to reduced generation as a result of various reasons.

Water at Kariba Dam has reportedly gone low, amid obsolete power generation equipment.

Zwnews