Award-winning actress, Lupita Nyong’o (39) took it to Instagram to announce her relationship with TV host and sports commentator Selema Masekela.

“We just click! 💘 @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid,” Nyong’o captioned the post.

In the fun reel, the two snap their fingers side by side to the beat of “The King’s Affirmation” by Iniko and Reuel Williams as they change outfits.

The duo starts off in matching blue and white robes with fluffy slippers before transitioning into matching purple cheetah-print swimsuits.

Apparently, Selema is son to late jazz crooner Hugh Masekela.

Meanwhile, Nyong’o began her career working as part of the production crew for several films, including Fernando Meirelles’s The Constant Gardener (2005), Mira Nair’s The Namesake (2006), and Salvatore Stabile’s Where God Left His Shoes (2007).

The daughter of Kenyan politician Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o, she was born in Mexico City, where her father was teaching, and was raised in Kenya from the age of three.

She attended college in the United States, earning a bachelor’s degree in film and theatre studies from Hampshire College.

She later began her career in Hollywood as a production assistant.

In 2008, she made her acting debut with the short film East River and subsequently returned to Kenya to star in the television series Shuga (2009–2012).

She then pursued a master's degree in acting from the Yale School of Drama.