Self proclaimed President Emmerson Mnangagwa sympathiser, Killer Zivhu has praised Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa’s calmness.

Zivhu who is former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South believes Chamisa is a good example of a successful politician, whose calmness under storm is worth admiring.

He says the MDC A leader can afford to remain composed and lie low as if he were a spent force, while in actual fact he isn’t.

“Success is when you find people copying you , Success does not come through competition but self discipline.

“Chamisa is a good example of a successful politician kumurumbidza hazvirevi kuti I support him, but I just admire kunyarara kwake kunge munhu apera basa politically zvake.

Meanwhile, Zivhu who pledges allegiance to President Mnangagwa seems to have a soft spot for the country’s main opposition leader.

He recently posted:

“Munomuvengereyi Advocate Chamisa waita seyi kufarirwa nevanhu haisi mhosva. Chikomana chine chaunga ukatadza kuzvitambira unoita BP ukafa.

“Since 1980 he is the only young man anozadza Stadium mbiri in an hour. Musavenga munhu unodiwa navanhu vakawanda unenge watovenga Nyika yose.

-Zwnews