Harare City Council (HCC) says is facing challenges to keep up with number of required graves per day because of manpower shortages, amid rising COVID-19 deaths.

The city says it is registering 15 burials on average per day.

Meanwhile, the local authority is no longer allowing entrance at town house to staff and visitors that have not undergone Covid-19 tests over the past three weeks.



Even those with valid Covid-19 vaccination certificates are still required to produce a Covid-19 certificate showing proof of having been tested.

This came after some of the staff at Town House tested positive for Covid 19.

-Zwnews