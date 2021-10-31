President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left the country to attend COP26 In Scotland.

He was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by senior government officials, including Vice President Constantino Chiwenga whom he gave the reigns of power until his return.

Meanwhile, according to the government, Zimbabwe and the Africa Group strongly supports multilateral approach to addressing the global challenge of Climate Change.

Apparently, the Ministries, Departments and Agencies that work closely with Climate Change issues are part of Mnangagwa’s delegation.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa recently expressed excitement to be first Zimbabwean leader to officially visit the UK in about 25 years.

Zwnews