Former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says he doesn’t hate President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a person, but his deeds and what he stands for.

Moyo seemingly responding to former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu who recently labelled him ‘chameleon’ for changing tones, said Mnangagwa only care his inner circles only.

“Varakashi,

I don’t oppose @edmnangagwa

because of who he is as a person; I oppose him for what he stands for and what he does not stand for as an illegal State House occupant.

“He stands for himself, his family, his clan and his cronies. He does not stand for Zimbabwean citizens,” said Moyo.

Meanwhile, Zivhu had said Moyo supported Mnangagwa the time he came to power, but now he has changed his stance towards him.

He says Moyo caused the firing of former vice president Joice Mujuru, in favour of Mnangagwa, but now says ED is a bad guy.

“Wakadzingisa mai Mujuru uchiti ED is the man.

“Nhasi woti ED haaiti dzichirimo here,” he adds.

Zwnews