Cumulatively, as at 30 October 2021, Zimbabwe had 132 954 confirmed COVID 19 cases, including 127 641 recoveries and 4 677 deaths.

Meanwhile, as of yesterday a total of 3 306 792 people had been vaccinated first dose against COVID-19.

Data from the Ministry of Health and Child Care indicate that 2 590 742 people had received their second dose.

Zimbabwe wants to vaccinate at least 10 million from the estimated population of 15 million.

