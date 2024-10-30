President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has officiated at the Climate and Health Africa Conference at Cresta Hotel in Masasa, Harare.

The conference was attended by has delegates from African countries.

The conference theme is: ‘Cultivating resilience in health, towards unified equitable strategies for climate adaptation and mitigation in Africa’.

The President said mitigation of climate change effects is critical and applauded development partners for undertaking capacity building programmes for strong and sustainable development.

He said Africa is enduring the worst effects of global warming member states spend 2 to 5 % of their GDPs in fighting effects of climate change such as failed crops, floods and cyclones, among others.

The President said there is need to exchange ideas and technologies to fully protect citizens against the adverse effects of climate change.

“As Africans, we must be at the forefront of protecting our people,” says the President.

He said eradication of poverty is critical adding that special needs must be considered while priority must be given to the vulnerable.

The President challenged the conference to come up with sustainable solutions that build climate resilience health systems to protect people.

Zwnews