Image- InfoZimZw

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has signed Zimbabwe’s accession to two UN Global Water Conventions, enhancing its role in global water cooperation.

Zimbabwe is now a member of both conventions, promoting regional stability and international engagement.

He signed two instruments of the country’s accession for the two United Nations Global Water Conventions namely; 1992 Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes and the 1997 Convention on the Law of the Non-Navigational Uses of International Watercourses making Zimbabwe a full member to the UN Water Conventions.

Zimbabwe becomes the 11th country to join the 1992 Water convention and 15th to join the 1997 Watercourses Convention in Africa.

This is a huge development in international law and relations as Zimbabwe journeys towards attainment of vision 2030 particularly the governance pillar which seeks inter alia to actively re-engage the international community especially United Nations.

Acceding to the global water conventions is a clear and unequivocal evidence of the fulfillment of this pillar.

Being a member of the Conventions enables Zimbabwe to fully participate on water cooperation at global level.

Cooperation in transboundary water brings peace and regional stability and sends a positive political signal to other countries, international organisations, financial institutions and other actors of Zimbabwe’s willingness to cooperate on the basis of the norms and standards of the Conventions among other benefits.

Zwnews