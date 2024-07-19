Renowned Zimbabwean lawyer, Thabani Mpofu has called for the impeachment of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa over his third term bid.

“ED must be impeached. There must at least be an attempt.

“I’m ready to draft the articles. We need an MP to run with this. Anyone interested?

“I hope you now understand why he made those remarks about wanting to uphold the Constitution. We are not children. At least not his,” he says.

President Mnangagwa is his second and last term, however there are indications that he is planning to go for a third term.

He recently announced that he will abide with the country’s constitution and retire in 2028, but analysts say the man should not be trusted.

Apparently, slogans are running within his circles for him to stay put.

