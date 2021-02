The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says 483 cases of drowning were recorded countrywide during the period between January and December last year, as compared to 411 during the same period in 2019.

The police also says in January 2021 a total of 59 drowning cases were registered across the country.

Meanwhile, a number of children drowned while playing or swimming, and for adults most of those who drowned were on fishing expeditions or tried to cross flooded rivers.

-Zwnews

