President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made an unexpected decision to dismiss Hon. Roy Bhila from his position as Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, causing a stir in the political arena. Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, issued a statement formally announcing this abrupt move.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde. Dr. Emmerson D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 108(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, removed Hon. Roy Bhila from the Office of Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce with immediate effect.”