Reality TV star and social media sensation Faith Nketsi has confirmed the end of her nearly two-year marriage to businessman Nzuzu Njilo. Making the announcement on Thursday via social media, Faith revealed that she and her estranged husband decided to part ways after careful consideration and mediation.

The statement read, “It is with great sadness that I have to announce that Nzuzu Njilo and I are in the final stages of our divorce proceedings. No one gets married with the intention to get divorced, however, through careful consideration and mediation, we have decided to go our separate ways. Nzuzo Njilo continues to be an amazing father to our beautiful daughter, whom we are co-parenting.”

Faith, who tied the knot with Nzuzo in April 2022 and welcomed their first child shortly after, acknowledged the challenges that emerged in their marriage, particularly after Nzuzo faced legal issues, including a warrant of arrest and fraud charges.

As a public figure, Faith expressed a desire for privacy during this sensitive time, recognizing the public interest in her personal life.

The recent episodes of MTV’s Have Faith showcased Faith navigating motherhood and adjusting to changes in her marital life. In one episode, she revealed the underlying trust issues during a lunch date with her best friend Andezlo, stating, “I just don’t trust him. I’m trying to see if I can overcome that, and if I can’t, I’ll make my decision from that.”