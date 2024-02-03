Mnangagwa removes Chris Mutswangwa as war veterans minister

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has removed Ambassador Christopher Hatikure Mutsvangwa as Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs with immediate effect.
No specific reasons were given for the removal from office of Ambassador Mutsvangwa.
The President also made several appointments.
See statement below:
Zwnews
Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Owen Mudha Ncube and former Central… Read More
Notorious armed robber Musa Taj Abdul and accomplices have all been jailed 52 years each… Read More
Douglas Mwonzora has claimed ownership of the opposition party offices in Bulawayo now occupied by… Read More
President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and incoming Chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) this… Read More
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023) action has resumed today with two quarter-final matches… Read More
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament for Binga North, Prince Dubeko Sibanda,… Read More