Mnangagwa removes Chris Mutswangwa as war veterans minister

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has removed Ambassador Christopher Hatikure Mutsvangwa as Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs with immediate effect.

No specific reasons were given for the removal from office of Ambassador Mutsvangwa.

The President also made several appointments.

See statement below:

Zwnews

3rd February 2024

