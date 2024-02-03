Ronwen Williams Heroics Propel South Africa to AFCON Semi-Finals in Dramatic Shootout Win Over Cape Verde

Bafana Bafana Secure AFCON Semifinal Spot, To Play Nigeria Super Eagles

In a gripping match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Captain Ronwen Williams showcased exceptional goalkeeping skills, saving four crucial penalties in a shootout to propel South Africa into the semi-finals. The encounter against Cape Verde ended in a goalless draw after extra time, with Williams stealing the spotlight.

Bebe, Willy Semedo, Laros Duarte, and Bryan Teixeira all found their penalty attempts thwarted by the inspired Williams. In a match marked by erratic finishing, Williams made a spectacular late save, tipping Gilson Benchimol’s strike onto the woodwork as extra time loomed.

Cape Verde’s goalkeeper, Vozinha, mirrored Williams’ brilliance with two exceptional saves during extra time, denying Mihlali Mayambela and Teboho Mokoena.

South Africa’s victory sets the stage for a semi-final clash against Nigeria, offering them an opportunity to avenge their 2000 defeat when they were bested 2-0 by the Super Eagles. The 1996 champions will aim to overcome a 24-place gap in Fifa’s rankings when they face Nigeria in Bouake on Wednesday at 17:00 GMT