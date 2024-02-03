Categories: Zim Latest

Former CIO Minister Owen Ncube accused of trying to plant ‘state agent’ at Econet

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Owen Mudha Ncube and former Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) boss has been accused of trying to plant a ‘state agent’ at Econet Wireless.

Political analyst Freeman Chari says the move by the minister is aimed at putting someone at Econet Wireless to be able to leak people’s personal information to the state.

“I saw this and thought, next thing you see ZEC and ZANU with all your details from your call logs to transactions.

“People like these are planted to serve a purpose,” he says.

His sentiments comes after a recommendation letter signed by Ncube trying to urge Econet Wireless to employ a certain Trevor Chidende was leaked and went viral on social media.

This stirred debate as to why a minister could try to cause the employment of someone at one of the country’s leading telecommunications company.

Zwnews

