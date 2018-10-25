Mnangagwa rejects Govt of National Unity proposal

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed the issue of a unity government or government of national unity.

Addressing the 109th Zanu PF Central Committee in the capital today, the President said more than two-thirds majority garnered by the party make them so confident that they can reset the developmental agenda in the Second Republic.

He also said the country must be more focused in producing more agriculturally and industrially and he condemned the rampant increase of prices of basic commodities which saw the government amending Statutory Instrument 122 which allows people to import basic commodities.

“Government is fully aware of the machinations by some detractors and economic opportunists who are bent on creating despondency in the country through the manipulation of the foreign currency market and creation of artificial shortages. This has caused untold suffering to our people. As a listening President, I have heard their cries and my government is determined to provide solutions to these perennial challenges.

“The lifting of the ban of SI 122 is one such move which is meant to provide interim relief to our people. My government will neither let people go without basic commodities, nor allow the willy-nilly depletion of incomes by a few rogue businesses and persons,” said President Mnangagwa.

On the political front, President Mnangagwa said reforms on the Electoral Act will be implemented.

He said the report on the 1st of August post-election violence will be concluded and published.

“We shall implement reforms relating to the Electoral Act, while the Commission of Inquiry on the 1st of August violence has to complete its work and its findings will be published,” he said.

The President urged party members to desist from indulging in showcase utterances which prop-up personal glory and image, underscoring that this puts the party into disrepute and discord.

President Mnangagwa said in a bid to cut government expenditure and reduce the fiscal imbalances, “we will move with speed to eliminate all ‘ghost workers’ within the public service”.

