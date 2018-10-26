Queen B cartel threaten to unseat Mnangagwa.. They funded Zim Coup, ED owes them big money

Is Kuda Tagwirei of Sakunda Trafigura Queen Bee referred in Lumumba Videos

In the above picture President Mnangagwa and VP Chiwenga were in Shurugwi for the funeral and burial of Sekuru Phineas Tagwirei, the father of Kudakwashe Tagwirei, the founder of Sakunda Holdings in May 2018.

In his speech Mnangagwa said the government has been working closely with Sekuru Tagwirei’s son, Kuda in unlocking the country’s agriculture potential through the Command Agriculture Programme.

“It is through the support of Kuda that we now know how much we can plant and irrigate to ensure food self sufficiency in the country. Without this [command agriculture programme], no one would have known that Kuda has an area that he knows best,” he said.

The President added that Kuda sourced the funds together with other units and the government implemented the programme and as a result, Zimbabwe has managed to produce surplus of grain.

Vice President, Retired General Constantino Chiwenga and Kuda also spoke at the burial.

That was on May 16 2018.

The message below was forwarded:

Who is Queen Bee

Who is Queen B? Queen B is not one single individual. It is a consortium of very rich and powerful individuals that control all key institutions in Zimbabwe.They have a presence in Parliament,the police, intelligence services, army, RBZ and the OPC. They report to one individual, Retired General CC

Powerful cartels threaten Mnangagwa…he owes them serious money

The cartels that have become factions today were formed by Zanu PF during GNU to bypass the influence of Biti Tendai the then finance minister who controlled the money. He was a prudent minister who would only ‘spent what he killed.’

The cartel abrogated the sourcing of fuel & the sale of diamonds & gold to the CIO as they were regarded as security areas & hence Biti Tendai had no oversight & neither did Parliament. Today the leaders of cartels have become huge, rich & influences decisions at the very top.

Number one owes these cartels serious money, they financed his re-entry post coup.They financed the Davos trips, they financed the election campaigns,they financed the hiring of aeroplanes for number one including the Dr Amai aeroplane from Singapore.The cartels are in charge.

Number one wants to do the right thing. But he is a partner in crime. ( Akadziya Moyo wembava) He has given his finance minister a free hand to correct the situation. He can’t do it himself, he is complicit in the history of the rise of the cartels.

A key policy area for the success of the Monetary stabilisation Policy is the liberalisation of the fuel sector. He wants to allow more players with free funds to import fuel. Queen B & CC will not allow this. It is their cash cow. The official excuse is it is a security area

The differences between HE & CC are now clearly visible with cartels coalescing around CC. HE is under siege & the economy’s being manipulated to hasten his exit. All key institutions of State captured by CC thru proxies incl army & RBZ. It is the struggle within the struggle