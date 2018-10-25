Pics: Zim based South African prostitute arrested for stealing chickens

A South African prostitute based in Guruve was dragged to the magistrate court today for allegedly stealing two chickens.

Juliet Imbova also known as Muchina pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded out of custody to 7 November by Guruve magistrate Artwel Sanyatwe.

The state alleges Imbova approached Albeit Magwaza’s fowl run and stole two broilers which she killed by twisting their heads.

The magistrate caused laughter in the court after asking the asked if she was of Chinese due to her striking looks.

bulawayo news