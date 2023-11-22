Image: The Herald

President Mnangagwa receives the Land Information Management System (LIMS) Audited Farms Database Presentation from the Zimbabwe Land Commission led by Commissioner Tendayi Ruth Bare at State House this morning.

The current commission was put in place in October 2021.

The audit was carried out over a period of Five years and was fully funded by Government.

The audit which was concluded recently was meant to identify land utilisation patterns and optimal farming activities that will inform appropriate policies for increased agricultural productivity, poverty alleviation and sustainable use of farming land.

“We have concluded the audit in Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North.

“We are left with three provinces, which are Midlands, Masvingo and Mashonaland West.

“The audit is progressing well and we are expecting to have completed the audit by the third week of June.

“We undertake these audits with a view to establishing challenges and constraints faced by farmers, and establish different purposes for the land being used,” Bare.

Zwnews