The Zimbabwe dollar lost $18.57 to the average $5 774.2758 to the United States dollar at the foreign exchange auction conducted this Tuesday, 21 November 2023.

The local currency has been on a free-fall against the American dollar over the past several weeks but the rate of fall has slowed down with most of the transactions now in foreign currency.

Yesterday, the total amount on offer was US$20 000 000.00 but US$17 309 350.08 was allotted.

About 18 bids totalling US$$17 309 350.08 were received and all them received allotments.

The highest rate received was ZWL$5 792.0000, while the lowest bid rate allotted was 5 760.0000.

